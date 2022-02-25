Revomon (REVO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $563,370.00

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 25th. In the last seven days, Revomon has traded 16.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Revomon has a market cap of $7.86 million and approximately $563,370.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revomon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000796 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00044723 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,827.79 or 0.07110334 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,780.31 or 1.00025543 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00045257 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00048258 BTC.

About Revomon

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

