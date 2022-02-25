ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a negative net margin of 198.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:RWLK traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.06. 12,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,622. The stock has a market cap of $66.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.99. ReWalk Robotics has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $3.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33.

RWLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ReWalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RWLK. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

