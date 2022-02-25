Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.75.
REXR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.
In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $827,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE REXR opened at $68.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.95. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $45.90 and a twelve month high of $81.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 102.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 26.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.28%.
Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile
Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
