Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.75.

REXR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $827,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 72,663 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 118.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 75,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 18,276 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 413,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,562,000 after purchasing an additional 85,041 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE REXR opened at $68.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.95. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $45.90 and a twelve month high of $81.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 102.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 26.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.28%.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

