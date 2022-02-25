Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.14

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.14 and traded as low as $8.35. Ricoh shares last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 1,472 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ricoh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 835.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Ricoh had a return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ricoh Company, Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ricoh Co, Ltd. engages in the development, production, sale, and provision of services for imaging systems, industrial printers, and network equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Printing, Office Services, Commercial Printing, Industrial Printing, Thermal, and Others. The Office Printing segment provides multifunction devices, printers, and copiers for offices.

