Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.
Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $4.62. The stock has a market cap of $422.38 million, a PE ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 1.42.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on RIGL. TheStreet lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
About Rigel Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.
