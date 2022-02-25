Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $4.62. The stock has a market cap of $422.38 million, a PE ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RIGL. TheStreet lowered Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,546,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,049,000 after buying an additional 496,945 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,509,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,951,000 after buying an additional 451,499 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 72,204 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 30,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.