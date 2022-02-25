RingCentral, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($1.73) Per Share (NYSE:RNG)

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for RingCentral in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial analyst T. Tillman expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($1.73) for the year. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on RingCentral from $460.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on RingCentral from $410.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on RingCentral from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $130.32 on Friday. RingCentral has a one year low of $117.49 and a one year high of $394.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.89 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in RingCentral by 843.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 60.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in RingCentral by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 25.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $314,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $762,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,315 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,285 over the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RingCentral Company Profile (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.