RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.55) Per Share

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of RingCentral in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick anticipates that the software maker will earn ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for RingCentral’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.00) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.86) EPS.

Get RingCentral alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RNG. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $460.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

NYSE RNG opened at $130.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of -45.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.09 and a 200 day moving average of $212.19. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $117.49 and a 1 year high of $394.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 41,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $314,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $68,852.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,315 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,285. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.