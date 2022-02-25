Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,369 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,540 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 9,595 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $75.42 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $59.58 and a twelve month high of $95.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($69.36) to GBX 4,850 ($65.96) in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($70.72) to GBX 5,100 ($69.36) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,723.40.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

