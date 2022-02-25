Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 5,700 ($77.52) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RIO. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,700 ($77.52) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,240 ($71.26) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,600 ($76.16) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,100 ($69.36) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($74.80) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,196.67 ($70.67).

RIO stock opened at GBX 5,514 ($74.99) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,354 ($59.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($93.52). The stock has a market capitalization of £89.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,313.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,072.59.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($73.41), for a total transaction of £269.90 ($367.06).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

