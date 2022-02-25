RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Given New C$26.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RIOCF. CIBC raised their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. lifted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.21.

RIOCF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.33. 7,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,073. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.83. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $20.12.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust engaged in owning, development, and management of retail-focused properties. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use or urban, grocery anchored, open air, and enclosed centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

