RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$26.50 at BMO Capital Markets

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 5.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on REI.UN. National Bankshares raised their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, February 11th. lifted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.88.

REI.UN stock traded up C$0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$25.05. The stock had a trading volume of 436,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,084. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$18.71 and a 52 week high of C$25.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.33.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

