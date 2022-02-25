RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) PT Raised to C$28.00 at National Bankshares

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on REI.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. upped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.75 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.88.

TSE REI.UN traded up C$0.32 on Friday, reaching C$25.05. The stock had a trading volume of 436,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.33, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.52. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$18.71 and a 1-year high of C$25.56. The company has a market cap of C$7.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.29.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

