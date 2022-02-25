Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Reaches $0.0093 on Major Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $4.71 million and $26,633.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00074643 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00015591 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000185 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.