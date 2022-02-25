Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $361.01 Million

Brokerages expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) to post sales of $361.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $368.72 million and the lowest is $353.30 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted sales of $331.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 18.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.17.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $52.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $76.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.36%.

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $106,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,198,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,139,000 after purchasing an additional 99,917 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,393,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,241,000 after acquiring an additional 77,438 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,691,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,164,000 after acquiring an additional 44,662 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,392,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,867,000 after acquiring an additional 329,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.8% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,167,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,992,000 after acquiring an additional 112,742 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

