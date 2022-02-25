Robert Disbrow Buys 21,000 Shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE) Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) insider Robert Disbrow acquired 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,484,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,757,520.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

On Friday, February 18th, Robert Disbrow acquired 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Robert Disbrow acquired 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,500.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Robert Disbrow acquired 39,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,130.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Robert Disbrow bought 64,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,505.00.

On Monday, January 17th, Robert Disbrow acquired 80,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.72 per share, with a total value of C$57,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Robert Disbrow acquired 97,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.72 per share, with a total value of C$70,200.00.

On Thursday, December 30th, Robert Disbrow acquired 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$34,500.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$31,000.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00.

TSE PNE traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 45,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,228. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd has a 1 year low of C$0.24 and a 1 year high of C$0.90. The stock has a market cap of C$274.30 million and a PE ratio of -88.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.