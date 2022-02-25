Robert E. Hughes Sells 1,345 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) insider Robert E. Hughes sold 1,345 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $26,536.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GNK stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $19.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,416,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,345. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.14. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $834.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.47%. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

GNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 108.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 105,748 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 724.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 320,749 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 115.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,798 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 51,902 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 60.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 30,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 13.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

