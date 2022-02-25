Robert W. Baird Lowers Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $300.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.61% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $362.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Zscaler from $360.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Zscaler from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Zscaler from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Zscaler from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.37.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded down $45.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.01. 398,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,383. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $157.03 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The firm has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.92 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $273.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The company had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,419,047.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total transaction of $2,688,892.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,267 shares of company stock valued at $15,448,302. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 43.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.