Robert W. Baird Trims Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Target Price to $130.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FND. Jefferies Financial Group set a $167.00 price objective on Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.46.

Shares of FND stock opened at $93.85 on Friday. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $81.20 and a 52-week high of $145.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

