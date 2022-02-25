Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Shares Gap Up to $11.56

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.56, but opened at $12.05. Rocket Companies shares last traded at $11.94, with a volume of 56,083 shares.

RKT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.35.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average of $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 24.49, a current ratio of 24.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 70.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Rocket Companies’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 174.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 22.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 24.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,957,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,974,000 after buying an additional 1,580,845 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 51.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,157,000 after purchasing an additional 527,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 88.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.