Rocket Vault Market Cap Tops $2.43 Million (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Rocket Vault has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the US dollar. One Rocket Vault coin can now be bought for $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00045193 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,810.52 or 0.07079024 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,672.30 or 0.99924825 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00045276 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00048337 BTC.

Rocket Vault Coin Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

