RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading Down 5.2%

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 9.30 and last traded at 9.38. Approximately 15,916 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,537,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at 9.89.
RKLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on RocketLab in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered RocketLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on RocketLab from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on RocketLab in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.14 and a quick ratio of 10.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 10.27.
About RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB)
Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RocketLab (RKLB)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for RocketLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RocketLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.