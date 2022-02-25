RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading Down 5.2%

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 9.30 and last traded at 9.38. Approximately 15,916 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,537,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at 9.89.

RKLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on RocketLab in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered RocketLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on RocketLab from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on RocketLab in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.14 and a quick ratio of 10.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 10.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RocketLab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RocketLab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RocketLab during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of RocketLab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of RocketLab during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

