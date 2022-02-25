Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Gap Up to $15.35

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.35, but opened at $17.85. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition shares last traded at $14.72, with a volume of 4,636 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average is $21.36.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENVX. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the third quarter worth $70,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $770,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,835,000. 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

