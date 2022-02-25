Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $64.14

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$64.14 and traded as high as C$66.97. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$66.00, with a volume of 7,143 shares.

Separately, CIBC upgraded shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$64.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$62.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.33 billion and a PE ratio of 21.50.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

