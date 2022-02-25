Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises 3.3% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROP has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,185. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $443.44. 4,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $454.18 and its 200 day moving average is $467.70. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $365.23 and a one year high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

