Roth Capital Lowers LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) to Neutral

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

LivePerson stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $68.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day moving average is $46.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $217,940.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth about $1,337,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 461,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,486,000 after buying an additional 55,820 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 100,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 32,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

