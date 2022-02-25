Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 103,351 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 149.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,639 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,351 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.30% of Wintrust Financial worth $13,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 1,539.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Alex E. Washington III acquired 4,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $94.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.66 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.92%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WTFC shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.88.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.