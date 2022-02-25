Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 222,995 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 91.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 465,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,995 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.52% of Cannae worth $14,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNNE. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cannae by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,075,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,977 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Cannae by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,021,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,640,000 after acquiring an additional 457,690 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Cannae by 1,246.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 439,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 406,916 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Cannae by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 533,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,107,000 after acquiring an additional 299,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Cannae by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 452,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,070,000 after acquiring an additional 268,965 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cannae stock opened at $26.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.08. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.76 and a 1 year high of $42.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.10). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 48.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.40 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cannae in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

