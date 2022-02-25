Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 41,759 Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,759 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.60% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $14,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after buying an additional 6,707 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 1,228.1% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 28,824 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 19,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the third quarter worth $796,000.

NYSEARCA:IBUY opened at $67.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.43. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $137.25.

