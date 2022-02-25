Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 81,569 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,569 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.72% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $14,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 245.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 47.4% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3,509.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $24.50 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.90.

