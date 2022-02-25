Royal Bank of Canada Acquires New Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,938,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.18% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMCG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,925,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,956,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $22,422,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $18,581,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $14,188,000.

NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $62.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.39. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $76.39.

