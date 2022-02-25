Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,894 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.09% of Clarivate worth $13,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Clarivate by 117.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,955,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,616,000 after buying an additional 2,132,622 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 26.3% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,179,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,729,000 after purchasing an additional 453,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 12.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,654,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,242,000 after purchasing an additional 180,755 shares during the period. Stone Run Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 32.2% during the third quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 192,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 46,960 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 13.3% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 31,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $15.82 on Friday. Clarivate Plc has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average is $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of -98.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $361,534.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clarivate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

