Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 68,527 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.07% of Royalty Pharma worth $15,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 793.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 632.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on RPRX shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $37.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.92. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $48.75.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 58.92%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 109,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $4,400,904.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 25.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

