Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,755 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.15% of UGI worth $13,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in UGI by 996.5% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 27.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 69.4% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 31.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in UGI by 34.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UGI opened at $37.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.28. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.97%.

In other UGI news, Director Frank S. Hermance bought 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,479,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 53,663 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $2,411,078.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,163 shares of company stock worth $5,950,644 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UGI. TheStreet lowered UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

