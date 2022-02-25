Royal Bank of Canada Buys 201,234 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,234 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.16% of Ovintiv worth $13,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OVV. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 540.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,720,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,100 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 110.9% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,287,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,876 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 77.1% in the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,327,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,728 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,086,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 114.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,459,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,915,000 after purchasing an additional 779,370 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OVV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $39.69 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.07 and a 52-week high of $43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day moving average of $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

