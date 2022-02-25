Royal Bank of Canada Buys 37,508 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,508 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.12% of Essential Utilities worth $13,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Essential Utilities by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Essential Utilities by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Essential Utilities by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 38,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $46.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average of $48.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.11 and a 12 month high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2682 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.64%.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

