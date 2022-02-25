Royal Bank of Canada Buys 9,606 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,882 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.89% of PROS worth $13,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 426,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,118,000 after acquiring an additional 122,584 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,744,000 after acquiring an additional 85,590 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PROS during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,589,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,154,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,965,000 after acquiring an additional 53,664 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,843,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,167,000 after acquiring an additional 49,413 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRO stock opened at $31.95 on Friday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $64.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.84 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 123.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $41,559.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andres Reiner sold 32,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $943,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,423 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

