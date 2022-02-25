Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Price Target to C$32.00

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.29% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TSE:BHC traded up C$1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$30.98. 507,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,754. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of C$27.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.78. The firm has a market cap of C$11.14 billion and a PE ratio of -7.48.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

