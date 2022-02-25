Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $155.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $275.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CVNA. TheStreet cut Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Carvana from $400.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.35.

Get Carvana alerts:

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $126.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.45. Carvana has a 52 week low of $107.50 and a 52 week high of $376.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.93 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Carvana will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $73,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440 shares of company stock valued at $119,329 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Carvana by 25.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 0.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 6.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,473,000 after buying an additional 11,896 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the second quarter worth $2,415,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Carvana by 16.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,809,000 after buying an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana (Get Rating)

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.