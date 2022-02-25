Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 532,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,053 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.19% of Tekla Healthcare Investors worth $13,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 30,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,077,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,193,000 after acquiring an additional 50,094 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 29,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 30,708 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

HQH stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.58. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $28.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

