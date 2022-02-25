Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $330.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $408.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 51.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $335.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $415.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $330.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.37.

NASDAQ:ZS traded down $45.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.92 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.03. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $157.03 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total transaction of $554,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,419,047.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,267 shares of company stock worth $15,448,302. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. 43.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

