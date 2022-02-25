Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,487 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.07% of Asana worth $13,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Asana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Asana by 1,709.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 702,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,594,000 after purchasing an additional 663,937 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Asana in the second quarter worth $837,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the second quarter worth $789,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the second quarter worth $1,686,000. 31.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.63 per share, for a total transaction of $32,815,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,003,733 shares of company stock worth $511,613,282 and have sold 112,440 shares worth $7,677,921. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $54.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.52 and a beta of 1.61. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The business had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASAN. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Asana from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Asana in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

