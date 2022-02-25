Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,879 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.28% of Redfin worth $14,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Redfin by 70.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 35.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 6.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $489,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $36,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,814 shares of company stock worth $3,549,409. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on RDFN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Redfin from $88.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.23.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $22.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.73. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $19.63 and a 52 week high of $86.88. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 1.73.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $643.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

