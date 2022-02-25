Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,702 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,408 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.13% of Trex worth $14,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Trex by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 1,456.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Trex by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.58.

NYSE TREX opened at $86.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.13. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.20 and a 1-year high of $140.98.

In other Trex news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $640,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.