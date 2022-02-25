Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,856 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.01% of MGP Ingredients worth $14,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,087,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,777,000 after buying an additional 226,370 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,022,000 after acquiring an additional 14,972 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 662,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 490,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,080,000 after purchasing an additional 19,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock opened at $80.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.87. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $89.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.27.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 18.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGPI. Truist Financial raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.25.

In other MGP Ingredients news, VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $102,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $100,046.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,385 shares of company stock worth $762,289 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

