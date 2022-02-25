Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) by 290.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,428 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.62% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $14,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 42.1% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 33.9% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ AIA opened at $72.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.89 and a 200-day moving average of $77.55. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $70.01 and a 52-week high of $98.17.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.726 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

