Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,181 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.96% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $13,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 21,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XYLD opened at $47.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.66. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $51.16.

