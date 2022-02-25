Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $14,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Zscaler by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Zscaler by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Zscaler by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $417.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $385.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.86.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.68, for a total value of $2,688,892.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total transaction of $554,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,267 shares of company stock worth $15,448,302. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZS opened at $263.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.03. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.03 and a 1 year high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

