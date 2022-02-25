Royal Bank of Canada Has $14.72 Million Holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 519,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,121 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.72% of Maxar Technologies worth $14,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 119.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,052,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 23.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,296,000 after purchasing an additional 580,294 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 73.0% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 842,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,869,000 after purchasing an additional 355,710 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 194.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,404,000 after purchasing an additional 354,108 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 206.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 445,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after purchasing an additional 299,854 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAXR shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maxar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

NYSE MAXR opened at $28.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 1.31. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $52.44.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.49 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -3.45%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

