Royal Bank of Canada Has $14.93 Million Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,201 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.86% of Lantheus worth $14,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lantheus by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,382,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $121,125,000 after acquiring an additional 61,871 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lantheus by 46,886.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,631,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,570,000 after buying an additional 2,625,646 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Lantheus by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,390,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,062,000 after buying an additional 1,266,511 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,156,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,694,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,521,000 after purchasing an additional 102,689 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $40.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $41.51.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $33,447.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

