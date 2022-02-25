Royal Bank of Canada Has $15.19 Million Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.14% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $15,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,769,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,855,000 after purchasing an additional 153,882 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSXMK stock opened at $50.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.29. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.29 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LSXMK. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

